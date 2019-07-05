The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (Arts Center) is pleased to invite you to its annual July Yard Sale and Auction on Friday, July 5, 2019. This event is sure to entice shoppers of every caliber, whether you are looking for a bargain or an antique,you’ll be sure to find your treasure. Need a quick lunch? A barbecue will also be available for hungry shoppers. Shop the Yard Sale Extravaganza located on the Arts Center’s lawn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items include home furnishings, artwork, and more. Be sure to peruse the Live Auction Preview to see what special treasures you will be able to bid on from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Live Auction Benefit will begin at 11 a.m. with our favorite local auctioneer, Ben Strader. Come prepared to raise your bid paddle high and often to guarantee your success.

For more information, please call the Arts Center at (518) 352-7715.