Annual Meeting & Celebration

Photo by Caleb Kenna. Middlebury College's Bread Loaf campus.

Please join the Vermont Land Trust to celebrate successes in making farmland affordable, getting new farmers on the land, and nurturing the next generation of agricultural entrepreneurs. The day’s events include lunch and a panel discussion, field trips, and a business meeting, all of which the public is invited to. The panel will include farmers who started and expanded businesses through working with VLT, while the field trips range from a farm tour to a nature photography session. More details are available at vlt.org/celebrate.