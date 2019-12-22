Annual Middlebury "Messiah Sing"
Congregational Church of Middlebury 2 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Singers and players gather each December for a joyful reading and rendering of selections from Handel’s Messiah. Join us this year to sing favorite choruses, or play in the orchestra, or simply watch and listen. Led by Jeff Rehbach. Open to all - donations welcome at the door. Come enjoy this holiday musical event, a Middlebury tradition since 1984! Additional information: contact Jeff at 802-989-7355.