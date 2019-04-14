Annual Palm Sunday Brunch

Peru Community Church 13 Elm Street, Peru, New York 12972

The Peru Community Church announces their Annual Palm Sunday Brunch from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 14th at the church’s Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street, corner of Pleasant and Main Streets in Peru. Convenient parking on-street and next to and behind the Fellowship Center (large white building).Our experienced cooks have planned a delicious meal of scrambled eggs, French toast, bacon, biscuits &sausage gravy, hash browns, with real maple syrup – all you can eat! Beverages – coffee, tea, milk, and assorted juices – are included. Adults $8, Children (ages 5-12) $5; children under 5 are free.Come join with us – bring your friends and relatives to this wonderful time of good food and fellowship here at the Peru Community Church. All are welcome.

Peru Community Church 13 Elm Street, Peru, New York 12972
