The Peru Community Church announces their Annual Palm Sunday Brunch from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 14th at the church’s Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street, corner of Pleasant and Main Streets in Peru. Convenient parking on-street and next to and behind the Fellowship Center (large white building).Our experienced cooks have planned a delicious meal of scrambled eggs, French toast, bacon, biscuits &sausage gravy, hash browns, with real maple syrup – all you can eat! Beverages – coffee, tea, milk, and assorted juices – are included. Adults $8, Children (ages 5-12) $5; children under 5 are free.Come join with us – bring your friends and relatives to this wonderful time of good food and fellowship here at the Peru Community Church. All are welcome.