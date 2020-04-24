Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale

Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District Tree and Shrub Order Form

It’s time to start thinking about the Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale! Check out the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Tree and Shrub brochure for information on new items, bare root seedlings, and more! We will be taking pre-orders for apple and pear trees. The order deadline is March 13th and the Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale will be held on Friday, April 24th from 8:30 to 6:00pm at the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District office! More information about the sale can be found at our website, visit us at warrenswcd.org. Contact us with pre-order information and any questions you have at 518.623.3119 or via email to marenalexander@nycap.rr.com.