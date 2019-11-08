Students in the 12th Grade Political Science Class collaborate on the SLCS annual Veterans Day presentation. Left to Right: Zayne Leddick, Derrick Loiselle, Megan McCallum, Ava Storman, Kayla Cirigliano Seated: Michael Foote

All community members are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 8, 2019. The program will be held in the Schroon Lake Central School Auditorium at 2:00 p.m.

Veterans are requested to arrive at 1:30 p.m. to meet in the staff room for light refreshments before the program.