Annual Veterans Day Program

Google Calendar - Annual Veterans Day Program - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Veterans Day Program - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Veterans Day Program - 2019-11-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Veterans Day Program - 2019-11-08 14:00:00

Schroon Lake Central School 1125 Route 9, Schroon Lake, New York 12870

All community members are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 8, 2019. The program will be held in the Schroon Lake Central School Auditorium at 2:00 p.m.

Veterans are requested to arrive at 1:30 p.m. to meet in the staff room for light refreshments before the program.

