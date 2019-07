Joshua Fowler

Apostle Joshua Fowler and family will be ministering Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10am, and nightly at 6:30pm from July 14 - 18, 2019, at Peru Church of God, 130 Jabez Allen Road, Peru, NY 12972. Receive the word of God, music, song and prayer. All are invited to an unforgettable experience!