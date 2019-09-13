A Taste of Fall! Come to our Sixth Annual Apple Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers' Market on Friday, September 13 from 3-6 p.m. Local vendors, local apples...featuring Saratoga Apple's varieties of organically grown fruit, sweet and hard cider and apple cider donuts.

Fun for the whole family!

Learn how to grow your own with information provided by our Warren County Master Gardeners. Bring an apple dessert with recipe copies and enter our Apple Dessert Contest - People's Choice Voting! Bring your children to have their face painted and create a seasonal craft with Casey Beal from Artirondacks, a program of the Stony Creek Free Library, color harvest posters and and decorate pumpkins.

Sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. Free Coffee and Farmers' Market Bucks Giveaway. Live Music with Peter Burrall.

Further Information : Call 518-466-5497 or Email taawhalen@yahoo.com