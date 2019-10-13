AppleFolkFest

Every year the Penfield Museum of Crown Point throws a harvest celebration around our all-American fruit, the apple.

A wide variety of apple desserts will be available, along with chili & hot dogs. There will be live music, wagon rides, antique cars and FREE admission to the Homestead.

Get an early start on your Holiday shopping by browsing the huge craft fair. So much fun and food, for everyone in the family.

10:00am-3:30pm Craft Fair and Flea Market

11:00am-3:00pm Chili, grilled hot dogs & apple desserts