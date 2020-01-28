Applications of Art: The Carborundum Print

Dox Thrash, American (1893-1965), Chromatic Tunes, ca. 1938, watercolor, 30 x 22 in., signed in recto WPA *Lent by the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art, Scranton, PA, courtesy of Dolan/Maxwell. Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint

10:30 am–1 pm Tuesday, January 28, February 4, and 11

Featured special exhibition artist Dox Thrash is known for the development of the carborundum print, a printmaking method. In this three-week series, participants will follow in the footsteps of Dox Thrash to create their own carborundum mezzotints. Supplies provided. $90 for members; $110 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.