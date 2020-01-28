CREDIT LINES: Dox Thrash (American, 1893-1965), City Plevins, c. 1939, watercolor, 15 3/8 x 11 11/16 in. Courtesy Dolan/Maxwell Applications of Art, Tuesdays at The Hyde Collection

Featured special exhibition artist Dox Thrash is known for the development of the carborundum print, a printmaking method. In this three-week series, participants will follow in the footsteps of Dox Thrash to create their own carborundum mezzotints. Supplies provided. $90 for members; $110 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.