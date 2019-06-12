Aquatic and Riparian Invasive Species Workshop

× Expand Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Registration

The Warren County SWCD will be hosting field trainings for municipal staff and landowners on best management practices for invasive species. These trainings will cover both aquatic and riparian (wetland) areas. The workshops will be held at the West Brook Conservation Initiative in Lake George on June 12th, and the Gurney Lane Recreation Area in Queensbury on June 15th.

The trainings will include: plant identification, proper removal techniques, management timelines, spread prevention and, alternative plantings. The goal of these trainings is to provide municipalities and community members with the knowledge for properly managing invasive species, in order to reduce their spread throughout the Lake Champlain Watershed.