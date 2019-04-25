In celebration of Earth and Arbor Day, join Warrensburgh Beautification for an Arbor Day Presentation on Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. at Richards Library by Jeffery Speich, Supervising Forester, DEC Div. of Lands and Forests, on the history of Arbor Day, the benefits and value of trees, Arbor Day tree planting ideas, grants and community forestry. Giveaways include Arbor Day posters, bookmarks and informational handouts. Free. Open to the Public. Refreshments!