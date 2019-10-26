Architecture + Design Film Series: Kusama: Infinity

Now the top-selling female artist in the world, Yayoi Kusama overcame countless odds to bring her radical artistic vision to the world stage. For decades, her work pushed boundaries that alienated her from peers and those in power in the art world. Despite the trauma of growing up in Japan during World War II, life in a family that discouraged her creative ambitions, sexism and racism in the art establishment, and mental illness in a culture where that was a particular shame, she continued to pursue and be devoted to her art full time. Working as an artist for over six decades, Kusama has endured and created a legacy of artwork that spans the disciplines of painting, sculpture, installation art, performance art, poetry, and novels.

Directed by Heather Lenz 2018, USA, 76 Minutes FREE