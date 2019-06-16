Talk: Warrensburgh Architecture 101

Locally recognized architectural historian Delbert Chambers will present “Warrensburgh Architecture 101” on Sunday, June 16 at 3:00 PM. The free program will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 3890 Main Street, an historic building erected in 1904, replacing an 1840 structure. The church is fully accessible, with ample parking. Sponsored by Warrensburgh Historical Society, which will provide homemade sweet and savory refreshments. For information: 518-232-7349.