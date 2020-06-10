Arming the Redcoats

Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle assists a visitor handling a musket.

How did the redcoats get their guns? How heavy was a “Brown-Bess” and is that even the right term? Get the answers to these and more questions with Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle in this one-of-a-kind hands-on program. After you receive training in handling artifacts, this program allows you to handle original weapons from Fort Ticonderoga’s collections. Go beyond the exhibit case to follow the evidence on the artifacts that reveal the industrial systems employed by the British military to develop the weapons used to conquer the world in the name of his majesty in the 18th century.

Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.

General admission ticket required, combination tickets are available. All programs are rain or shine and require advanced reservations. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds. Once your credit card has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email. This email will act as your ticket. Print or display the email on a mobile device upon arrival.

For more information, call (518) 585-2821 or email info@fort-ticonderoga.org.