Art Opening Reception: The Adirondack Pastel Society

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show in all three of its galleries of more than 15 members of the Adirondack Pastel Society. This show will run from August 1 - 31, with an artist reception and artists' talk open to the public on Friday, August 9 from 5 - 7 p.m.

The Adirondack Pastel Society (APS) was founded in Glens Falls, NY, in 2008 with the objective to provide exhibiting opportunities to pastel artists and to educate the public, gallery owners, and collectors about the merits and beauty of the soft pastel medium. APS organizes at least one members' show per year and program meetings throughout the year. APS also provides its members with information about pastels, techniques, and opportunities to show and learn about the medium.

With over 40 members from around the Adirondack region and beyond, many have earned national recognition by the Pastel Society of America. The Adirondack Pastel Society is a member of the International Association of Pastel Societies (IAPS). Several of its members have received recognition for their works on the IAPS website. For more information about the organization, please visit www.adirondackpastelsociety.com. Membership is open to all who are interested in the medium of soft (dry) pastels.