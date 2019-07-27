Art Exhibit: Helen Furio, Acrylics and Watercolors

For years Helene Furio, a retired art teacher living in Lake Luzerne has been capturing the local countryside on canvas in acrylics and watercolors.. She has a studio filled with paintings of Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek and the Sacandaga area . She will be exhibiting her artwork on the lawn of the Kinnear House Museum, 52 Main Street, Lake Luzerne on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, 11-3pm. A portion of the sale of her artwork will benefit the Hadley Lake Luzerne Historical Society.