Art Gallery Exhibit Reception

Artist Sandra Hildreth

to Google Calendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00

Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery 52 Saranac Lake, 12983 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Sandra Hildreth will be the featured artist in the Gallery for the month of October. Her oil paintings will feature views of the Adirondacks and other mountains. The month long exhibit will open Friday Oct 4, from 5 - 7 pm. Refreshments will be provided and the event is open to the public. Contact the gallery for more information or call 518-891-2615.

Info

Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery 52 Saranac Lake, 12983 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events
518-891-2615
to Google Calendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Gallery Exhibit Reception - 2019-10-04 17:00:00