Art Gallery Exhibit Reception
Artist Sandra Hildreth
Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery 52 Saranac Lake, 12983 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Sandra Hildreth will be the featured artist in the Gallery for the month of October. Her oil paintings will feature views of the Adirondacks and other mountains. The month long exhibit will open Friday Oct 4, from 5 - 7 pm. Refreshments will be provided and the event is open to the public. Contact the gallery for more information or call 518-891-2615.