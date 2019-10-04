ART Hosts Open House

Unitarian Universalist Church 117 West Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701

Join Vermont Actors’ Repertory for an Open House on Friday, October 4th, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street.

Get a sneak preview of ART’s 15th season with a scene from one of the company’s upcoming shows. Tickets will be on sale that night for ART’s fundraiser which will be held on Friday, October 25th from 7 to 10 p.m. at Southside Steakhouse. The event will include a comedic short show entitled “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse”, light hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, dance and cash bar. Costumes are optional. Tickets will also be on sale for upcoming shows during the 2019-2020 season. If purchased that night, audience members will receive preferred seating and a discount on ticket fees. The UU Church will also host an Open Mic Coffee House following ART’s Open House

Info

