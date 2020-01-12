Art Lab
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Art Lab
On the Second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 3 pm, our educators host a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity and collaboration among all ages; even adults without children will have a blast. Families and individuals can drop in to participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives. Free.