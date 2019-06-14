Art Opening: Diane Fiore, Madeline Sicko and Ben Stanley

The Caldwell-Lake George Library welcomes 3 artists from the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, Diane Fiore, Madeline Sicko and Ben Stanley for a combined showing during the month of June. Diane Fiore entered the art world seven years ago at the age of 50. Her work has been exhibited in Glens Falls, Uncommon Grounds in Albany and in the Adirondacks. Madeline Sicko is a member of Saratoga Arts, Colonie Art League, Southern Vermont Arts Center and Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society. She has sold paintings nationwide and as far away as England. Ben Stanley, has been a watercolor artist for over 20 years. He has belonged to Southern Saratoga Art Society and Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society and participated in various workshops in New York and Vermont.

An opening reception will be held on June 14th @ 6 pm. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For further information contact the library @ 518-668-2528.