Art Opening: "Myths and Legends"

Photograph by Barry Lobdell "Adirondack Myth"

This year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival theme will also be the theme of the February exhibit at the Adirondack Artists Guild. Each of the fifteen members will present their interpretation of "Myths and Legends."

The opening reception for the show will be on the evening of January 31, the first night of Winter Carnival, from 5-7 pm. People can stop in on their way to the Town Hall for the coronation ceremonies and start their Carnival celebrations with a look at the artistic creations and with a chance to meet the artists and other friends. The show ends on March 1.