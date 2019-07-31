Art Opening Reception

Featuring artwork by members of  Plein Air Adirondack

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

An opening art reception featuring artwork by members of  Plein Air Adirondack will be held at Caldwell-Lake George Library on July 31st at 6pm. This event is free and open to the public. Meet the artists, enjoy refreshments while viewing this spectacular exhibit which will include some selected works of the Lake George Region. The Plein Air Adirondack exhibit will be on display during the month of August. For further information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845 View Map
518-668-2528
