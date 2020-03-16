Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science

Google Calendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00 iCalendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125)

Are artists from marginalized groups represented proportionally in U.S. museums? Does a museum’s collection mission influence the demographics of artists in its catalog? Williams College Mathematics Professor Chad M. Topaz uses data science to address these questions whose answers might help promote diversity and inclusion in the art world. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
802-443-3168
Google Calendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00 iCalendar - Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science - 2020-03-16 16:30:00