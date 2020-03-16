Lecture: Art, Social Justice, and Data Science

Mahaney Arts Center, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125)

Are artists from marginalized groups represented proportionally in U.S. museums? Does a museum’s collection mission influence the demographics of artists in its catalog? Williams College Mathematics Professor Chad M. Topaz uses data science to address these questions whose answers might help promote diversity and inclusion in the art world. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168