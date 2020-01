The Hyde Collection Art and Yoga

In partnership with Summit Yoga, join certified instructor Al Wolfer for a relaxing workout inspired by the artworks of Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation.

$10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.