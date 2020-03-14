Art and Yoga
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
The Hyde Collection
Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation.
In partnership with Summit Yoga, join certified instructor Al Wolfer for a relaxing workout in the gallery, inspired by artists Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation.
$10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.