Art and Yoga

to Google Calendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

In partnership with Summit Yoga, join certified instructor Al Wolfer for a relaxing workout in the gallery, inspired by artists Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation.

$10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events
518-792-1761
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Art and Yoga - 2020-03-14 09:00:00