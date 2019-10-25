Artemisia: Light and Shadow

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

Harpsichordist Gwen Toth ’77 and singer-actor Sarah Chalfy present the story of 17th-century painter and feminist heroine Artemisia Gentileschi in a production of music, theatre, and image, including songs by Baroque composer Barbara Strozzi. Genstileschi survived rape, humiliation, and a sensational trial to achieve international renown as an artist. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

