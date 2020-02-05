Artful Afternoons

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

2:30 to 4:30 pm Wednesday, February 5, 12, 26

An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week.

Suggested donation.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Kid Friendly Events
