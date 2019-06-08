ArtFULL Grief Event
Lake Placid Center for the Arts 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946
ArtFULL Grief at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts
Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10am – 12noon.
ArtFULL Grief is a free event open to anyone who’s experienced the death of a loved one. The morning will include a variety of art projects, reflection, support, & refreshments.
To register, donate funds for the project, or for more information: please contact Lauren McGovern: laurenmcgovern@frontiernet.net or 518-837-7152