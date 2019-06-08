ArtFULL Grief Event

ArtFULL Grief at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts

Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10am – 12noon.

ArtFULL Grief is a free event open to anyone who’s experienced the death of a loved one. The morning will include a variety of art projects, reflection, support, & refreshments.

To register, donate funds for the project, or for more information: please contact Lauren McGovern: laurenmcgovern@frontiernet.net or 518-837-7152