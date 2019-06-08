ArtFULL Grief Event

Lake Placid Center for the Arts 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946

ArtFULL Grief at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts

Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10am – 12noon.

ArtFULL Grief is a free event open to anyone who’s experienced the death of a loved one. The morning will include a variety of art projects, reflection, support, & refreshments.

To register, donate funds for the project, or for more information: please contact Lauren McGovern: laurenmcgovern@frontiernet.net or 518-837-7152

518-837-7152
