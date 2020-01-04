Artist's Opening Reception: Painted Stories by Susan Hoffer

Wells Memorial Library 12230 NYS Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987

Please join us for an opening reception for our January-February art exhibit: "Painted Stories by Susan Hoffer."

"Susan's masterful use of intense light and luminescent color reflect her deep understanding of her craft, while the richly rendered brush strokes record her hand in a visual conversation that draws the viewer in."

To learn more about Susan Hoffer's paintings, visit: https://www.susanhofferpaintings.com/

