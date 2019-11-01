Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region

Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries

October 11 to December 4

In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it.

MUSEUM HOURS: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday to Saturday, Noon to 5:00 pm Sunday, Closed Monday

MUSEUM ADMISSION: $12 General Admission, $10 Seniors, Children Free. Students, Veterans, Military Families free with identification

Wednesdays are FREE for Seniors (60+)