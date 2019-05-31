ArtsRiot Truck Stop Block Party

Truck Stop is Back! Friday nights at ArtsRiot!

Our free outdoor Block Party is back delivering delicious dishes from some of VT’s best food trucks, live DJs every week, outdoor entertainment, and delicious refreshments from Citizen Cider and Fiddlehead Brewing Company. Join the ArtsRiot family for a summer filled with food trucks, frozen mojitos, and free entertainment!

FOOD TRUCKS - DJS - LIVE MUSIC - OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT - CIDER - BEER

DOGS - FRIENDS - KIDS - FAMILIES