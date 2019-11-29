ArtWorks Is the New Black Friday: the Saranac Lake Cultural Cooperative Reinvents the Day After Thanksgiving

Hotel Saranac 100 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Friday, Nov. 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM, Saranac Lake ArtWorks gives shoppers and art lovers a new way to shop for holiday gifts. 30 plus Adirondack artists will gather together in the ballroom at the Hotel Saranac with their best works--everything from original textile arts to fused glass pieces, to North Country landscape paintings, photographs and much more.

Admission is $15 and includes entertainment (music and scheduled poetry readings) Hotel Saranac signature finger foods, and a sparkling beverage. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at the Hotel Saranac Gift Shop or online at: www.saranaclakeartworks.com

Hotel Saranac 100 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
