ArtWorks Is the New Black Friday: the Saranac Lake Cultural Cooperative Reinvents the Day After Thanksgiving
Hotel Saranac 100 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Provided by Saranac Lake ArtWorks
One of the participating visual artists, Susan Whiteman, at Saranac Lake Farmers Market 2019.
Friday, Nov. 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM, Saranac Lake ArtWorks gives shoppers and art lovers a new way to shop for holiday gifts. 30 plus Adirondack artists will gather together in the ballroom at the Hotel Saranac with their best works--everything from original textile arts to fused glass pieces, to North Country landscape paintings, photographs and much more.
Admission is $15 and includes entertainment (music and scheduled poetry readings) Hotel Saranac signature finger foods, and a sparkling beverage. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at the Hotel Saranac Gift Shop or online at: www.saranaclakeartworks.com