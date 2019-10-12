Asgaard Farm Woods Walk

Gary Goff, Lake Placid Woods walk attendees learning about wildlife trees

NY Forest Owner Assoc. members, local woodlot owners and all forest enthusiasts are invited to attend a woods walk at the historic Asgaard Farm and Dairy (home of artist Rockwell Kent). The workshop is free and registration is not required. Attendees should bring their own lunch.

David Brunner and Rhonda Butler acquired the farm in 1988 and put the farm back into production in 2003. The walk with their forester, Deb Boyce will be through sustainably harvested timber lands, stands used for silvopasture of hogs and other livestock, and stands impacted by the ‘98 Ice Storm. This promises to be an interesting tour with some progressive farming and forestry techniques being utilized by the owners, who have enrolled a portion of their 1100-acre properties in the 480-a forest tax plan. Participants will have the option of climbing nearby Haystack mountain (not the 46’er) after the woods walk. Contact info: Scott Bonno Glenmeal@yahoo.com