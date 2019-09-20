Atlatl Workshop

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491

Atlatl experts Bob and Cheryll Berg of Thunderbird Atlatl teach traditional and modern techniques of atlatl and dart construction, flint knapping, hafting stone points, and cordage making. Enjoy atlatl lore and coaching on the use of your new atlatl. Pre-registration required. $70, includes instruction and materials.

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events, Sporting Events
802-759-2412
