Atlatl Workshop

Chimney Point State Historic Site Bob Berg of Thunderbird Atlatl demonstrates how to secure the fletching onto atlatl darts.

Atlatl experts Bob and Cheryll Berg of Thunderbird Atlatl teach traditional and modern techniques of atlatl and dart construction, flint knapping, hafting stone points, and cordage making. Enjoy atlatl lore and coaching on the use of your new atlatl. Pre-registration required. $70, includes instruction and materials.