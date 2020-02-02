Au Sable Forks Firehouse Big Breakfast Benefit

AuSable Forks Volunteer Fire Department Big Breakfast Benefit.

Benefit Breakfast 8 AM till 11 AM at the Au Sable Forks Fire Department, our Firehouse Big Breakfast to benefit Dispatcher 1, Craig Scholl in helping to defray his medical expenses. Adults $8.00, Senior’s $7.00 and Kids 12 and under $6.00. Take outs available.

Serving scrambled eggs, eggs cooked to order, home fires with or without onions, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy/biscuits, pancakes, french toast, fruit, orange juice, milk, coffee and water.