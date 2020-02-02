Au Sable Forks Firehouse Big Breakfast Benefit
To Benefit Clinton Co. 911 Dispatcher Craig Scholl
Au Sable Forks Fire Department 29 School Lane, Au Sable Forks, New York 12912
AuSable Forks Volunteer Fire Department Big Breakfast Benefit.
Benefit Breakfast 8 AM till 11 AM at the Au Sable Forks Fire Department, our Firehouse Big Breakfast to benefit Dispatcher 1, Craig Scholl in helping to defray his medical expenses. Adults $8.00, Senior’s $7.00 and Kids 12 and under $6.00. Take outs available.
Serving scrambled eggs, eggs cooked to order, home fires with or without onions, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy/biscuits, pancakes, french toast, fruit, orange juice, milk, coffee and water.