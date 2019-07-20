The Au Sable River Valley Studio Tour returns for it’s fifth year

Building upon the enthusiasm and history of the former Jay Studio Tour of the 1990s and 2000s, The Au Sable River Valley Studio Tour returns for it’s fifth year including 39 artist studios and art spaces that feature a wide range of creative artists living and working in the townships of the Au Sable River Valley including Keene Valley, Keene, Upper Jay, Jay, Wilmington and Au Sable Forks. The Au Sable River Valley Studio Tour was created to offer the public an opportunity to be invited into the working spaces of artists in the Au Sable River Valley and to have an authentic experience visiting these working artists.

Studios and art spaces will be open to the public July 20 and 21 from 10am-4pm. Details: www.nortemaar.org

The Au Sable River Valley Studio Tour is presented by Jay Craft Center, Young’s Studio & Gallery and Norte Maar.

This years brochure will feature an 18 by 24 fold out map with artists locations and information on the same side as the map. Sponsors will be high lighted on the map with listings on the flip side. For more information please contact; suebyoung@hotmail.com or call 518-946-7301 Jay Craft Center 518-946-7824