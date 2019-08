Rutland County Audubon will present a birding talk on September 22nd from 2- 4 pm as part of its Wildlife Art Show. Weekends the show will be open from 1-4 pm, and during the week whenever the art center is open. The show is free.

For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or contact Stone Valley Arts at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, VT. 802-325-2603