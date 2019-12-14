Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Counts are open to birders of all skill levels and Audubon’s free Bird Guide app makes it even easier to learn more. There is no fee to participate. Beginning birders are welcome. You will be birding as part of a group that includes experienced birdwatchers. Feeder counts (done indoors) are even an option if your feeder falls within the boundaries of a Christmas Bird Count circle. See http://vt.audubon.org for details.