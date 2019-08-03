Audubon Field Trip to Buckner Preserve

Rutland County Audubon Golden-winged warbler

Rutland County Audubon will be leading a morning of birding in this Nature Conservancy preserve in West Haven. Meet at the Shaws parking lot in Fairhaven at 8:30 am. New birders, kids and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders love to help you grow your birding skills! Check our website: www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org for cancellations or date/location changes due to weather or trail conditions. For more info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org