Audubon Field Trip to Buckner Preserve

Helen W. Buckner Memorial Preserve 1500 Galick Road, West Haven, Vermont 05743

Rutland County Audubon will be leading a morning of birding in this Nature Conservancy preserve in West Haven. Meet at the Shaws parking lot in Fairhaven at 8:30 am. New birders, kids and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders love to help you grow your birding skills! Check our website: www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org for cancellations or date/location changes due to weather or trail conditions. For more info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org

Helen W. Buckner Memorial Preserve 1500 Galick Road, West Haven, Vermont 05743 View Map
