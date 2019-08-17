Audubon West Rutland Marsh Bird Monitoring Walk

Ralph Nmitz American Bittern - master of camoflage

155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills! Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 am. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org