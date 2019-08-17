Audubon West Rutland Marsh Bird Monitoring Walk

West Rutland Marsh Marble Street, Town of West Rutland, Vermont 05777

155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills! Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 am. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org

West Rutland Marsh Marble Street, Town of West Rutland, Vermont 05777
Community Events, Family Events
