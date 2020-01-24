AuSable Valley Jazz Band JEMS Performance
Amos and Julia Ward Theater 15 Parkside Drive, Jay, New York 12941
The AuSable Valley Jazz Band will be performing at the Amos and Julia Ward Theater on Friday, January 24th, at 7 pm. A wide variety of music will be performed from jazz standards to more modern pop charts. Tickets are $10.00 per person or $30.00 per family, and are available by calling Terry Saulsgiver at (518) 578-6241. They will also be available at the door. Funds raised will go to the AuSable Valley Music Scholarship Fund.