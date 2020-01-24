AuSable Valley Jazz Band JEMS Performance

The AuSable Valley Jazz Band will be performing at the Amos and Julia Ward Theater on Friday, January 24th, at 7 pm. A wide variety of music will be performed from jazz standards to more modern pop charts. Tickets are $10.00 per person or $30.00 per family, and are available by calling Terry Saulsgiver at (518) 578-6241. They will also be available at the door. Funds raised will go to the AuSable Valley Music Scholarship Fund.