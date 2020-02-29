Author Book Release and Signing Event
With Amy Guglielmo
Bookstore Plus 2491 Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946
"Cezanne's Parrot," by Amy Guglielmo, illustrated by Brett Helquist.
The Bookstore Plus is excited to host author Amy Guglielmo for a book release and signing. Amy will be at The Bookstore Plus to autograph copies of her newest book "Cezanne's Parrot", a spirited celebration of creativity, determination, and perseverance--and the artist who would become known as the father of modern art.
About the Author: Amy Guglielmo is an award-winning artist and author. She is an art educator, arts advocate, and co-founder of Outside Art: The Plattsburgh Public Art Project. Her publications include the popular Touch the Art children’s series (Sterling, 2006, 2009, 2010) with Julie Appel and Pocket Full of Colors: The Magical World of Mary Blair, Disney Artist Extraordinaire and How to Build a Hug: Temple Grandin and Her Amazing Squeeze Machine with Jacqueline Tourville.