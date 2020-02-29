Author Book Release and Signing Event

"Cezanne's Parrot," by Amy Guglielmo, illustrated by Brett Helquist.

The Bookstore Plus is excited to host author Amy Guglielmo for a book release and signing. Amy will be at The Bookstore Plus to autograph copies of her newest book "Cezanne's Parrot", a spirited celebration of creativity, determination, and perseverance--and the artist who would become known as the father of modern art.

About the Author: Amy Guglielmo is an award-winning artist and author. She is an art educator, arts advocate, and co-founder of Outside Art: The Plattsburgh Public Art Project. Her publications include the popular Touch the Art children’s series (Sterling, 2006, 2009, 2010) with Julie Appel and Pocket Full of Colors: The Magical World of Mary Blair, Disney Artist Extraordinaire and How to Build a Hug: Temple Grandin and Her Amazing Squeeze Machine with Jacqueline Tourville.