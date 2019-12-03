Author Discussion: Kate White

Kate White, award-winning New York Times bestselling author of 13 novels of suspense and five psychological thrillers will speak at Caldwell-Lake George Library on December 3rd at 6:30 pm. Kate will discuss her newest book, Such a Perfect Wife, which received a starred review and pick of the month by Library Journal. As a Glens Falls native, Kate White vividly writes about our region. Such a Perfect Wife is set in Lake George where the main character, a true crime reporter, works with a Post-Star journalist to investigate a mysterious disappearance.

For fourteen years Kate served as the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine until 2012 when she left her job to concentrate full time on being an author and speaker.

Kate is also the editor of the acclaimed Mystery Writers of America Cookbook, a collection of recipes from the field’s top-selling authors.

In addition to writing mysteries and thrillers, Kate is the author of several best-selling career books.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Preregistration is required by December 2nd. For further information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.