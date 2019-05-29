Author Discussion: Lorraine Duvall on the history of “A Woman’s Place”

An intentional community founded in the 1970’s on 23 acres of land in Athol, just north of Lake George.

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

The Caldwell-Lake George Library welcomes back author Lorraine Duvall on May 29th @ 6:30pm. Ms. Duvall will discuss her research on the history of “A Woman’s Place”, an intentional community founded in the 1970’s on 23 acres of land in Athol, just north of Lake George. Duvall will reconstruct the lives of  these women using historical records and personal interviews of the women who were part of this unique and fascinating collective. Lorraine Duvall is the author of “In Praise of Quiet Waters” and “And I Know Too Much To Pretend”. This event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, contact the library @ 518-668-2528.

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845
Community Events, Educational Events
518-668-2528
