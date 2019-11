"Vermont Wild," by Megan Price

Megan Price will read from and discuss her latest collection, Vermont Wild, Adventures of Fish & Game Wardens, Volume Six, on Saturday, November 23rd, 1 p.m. to 2:30 pm. at the Ilsley Library in Middlebury, VT. The Vermont Book Shop will provide book sales for the event. Free and open to the public. Booksigning to follow.