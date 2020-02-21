Author Signing Event with Lorraine Duvall: "Finding a Woman's Place"

Join The Bookstore Plus for an exciting book event! Lorraine will be at The Bookstore Plus to autograph copies of her book Finding A Woman's Place. Lorraine will be in the store to discuss and personalize her books.

About The Book: Award-winning author Lorraine Duvall’s recent book tells the story of a women’s commune in Northern New York. In 1974 seven women with their eight children left their jobs, friends, and families to live together communally on a 23-acre rustic abandoned resort in Athol, New York. They called their new home A Woman’s Place, inspired by other feminists to take this independent action and leave behind the restraints of the patriarchal society of the 1960s and ’70s. This was also the time when hundreds of back-to-the-land intentional communities were started in rural areas of the United States and abroad. Most were co-ed. Only a few were women-only.

As an introduction to the times, Duvall discusses the status of women and how they were treated, adding her own experiences, as she is of the same age-cohort as the women who started A Woman’s Place. Hundreds of women passed through the doors of A Woman’s Place in its eight years of existence, from 1974 to 1982. The popularity spoke to the need for women to congregate and take comfort in knowing that they were not alone in their struggles to thrive in a male-dominated world.

Duvall tells a powerful story of communal living – the trials and tribulations, the joys and sorrows. Hearing about the personal lives of the women who were brave enough to begin anew at A Woman’s Place will hopefully inspire women, and men, to take action in their own personal lives.

About The Author: Award-winning author Lorraine Duvall’s first two books won literary awards for best memoir in 2014 and 2016 from the Adirondack Center for Writing. She writes of her own experiences growing up in the mid 20th Century, moving to the Adirondacks, and paddling it's quiet waters.