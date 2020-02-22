Author Signing Event with Mike Burgess

Join The Bookstore Plus for an exciting book event! Mike will be at The Bookstore Plus to autograph copies of his books "Long Shot To Glory" and "Keeper of the Olympic Flame". He will be in the store to discuss and personalize his books.

About The Books: A Long Shot To Glory: A history of the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid New York that produced the "Miracle on Ice." This book explains how Lake Placid struggled to produce the games and how it was a miracle itself that the small village was selected to host the games

Keeper of the Olympic Flame: Just three years after he streaked past the best skaters in the world and won two gold medals in the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics, Jack Shea took a principled stand to boycott the 1936 games in Nazi Germany. His strong Christian faith and his family's close relationship with the local Jewish population led him to reject Hitler's discrimination and violence against Germany's Jews. A brilliant young athlete born and raise in Lake Placid, Shea vigorously challenged the acquiescence of Avery Brundage, President of the American Olympic Committee, and others who supported participating in the 1936 games. Shea's principled stand and his gold medal fame put him at the intersection of the on-going larger story of international politics and Olympics sports.

Join us for this exciting event celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid!