The Autumn of 1776: "Making Preparations to Receive the Enemy"

Mount Independence State Historic Site Lieutenant Colonel John Trumball's 1776 map detailing plans for the defenses at Mount Independence.

Historian and site interpreter Paul Andriscin offered an illustrated talk on the busy autumn of 1776 when Mount Independence and Fort Ticonderoga were being prepared for the arrival of the British and the two garrisons had one of the largest populations in the United States. What was happening here and elsewhere in the Revolutionary War at this time?